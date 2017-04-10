SPORTS

Police: Former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon is missing

In this Aug. 13, 2011 file photo, former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon is greeted by former Braves manager Bobby Cox during a Braves Legends Game (AP Photo/Dave Tulis)

WOODSTOCK, Georgia --
Police in Georgia are searching for former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon, who disappeared over the weekend.

Woodstock police say Nixon, who's 58, was last seen leaving his home Saturday morning in a gray Range Rover. Police say he was on his way to a golf course where he had a tee time but never arrived.

He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants, and a black baseball cap, with black Adidas shoes with white stripes.

Woodstock police Sgt. Randy Milligan said Monday that the search is continuing.

Nixon was an outfielder for the Braves and in 1991 was suspended for 60 days after testing positive for cocaine.

He played for nine teams in 17 major league seasons. He had 1,379 hits and 620 stolen bases.
Related Topics:
sportsMLBAtlanta Bravesmissing person
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Retiring Hurricanes F Bryan Bickell scores in shootout of career finale
Canes' Bickell gets SO goal before retiring due to MS
Flyers, 'Canes to put wrap on disappointing seasons
Bryan Bickell to retire from NHL after returning from MS fight
More Sports
Top Stories
NCCU freshman killed in head-on Durham crash
Police looking for serial rapist tied to 11 rapes
Driver hurt after Porsche overturns in downtown Durham
Police make arrest in racially tinged NC arson attack
Man charged in Rocky Mount bank robbery
Raleigh family says airline mix-up adds to grief
Man jumps into frozen pond to rescue dog in Canada
Show More
NC family seeks driver who almost killed their father
Egypt declares state of emergency; ISIS attacks killed scores of Palm Sunday churchgoers
Large balloon causes hundreds of residents to lose power
How Neil Gorsuch could affect the Supreme Court
NY State Senate to vote on budget offering free college tuition
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: U.S. launches missiles against Syria
PHOTOS: Tar Heels return home after national championship win
PHOTOS: UNC plays Gonzaga for national title
More Photos