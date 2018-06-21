SPORTS

Former Duke basketball star Marvin Bagley III goes second overall in 2018 NBA draft

Duke freshman Marvin Bagley soars over an Elon opponent on Friday night. (Ben McKeown)

Former Duke basketball star Marvin Bagley III went second overall in 2018 NBA draft Thursday evening.

Bagley will play for the Sacramento Kings.

The Phoenix Suns have made Deandre Ayton the first No. 1 pick in franchise history.

The Suns stayed close to home Thursday to take the Arizona center who averaged 20.1 points and 11.6 rebounds in his lone college season. The 7-foot-1 Ayton tied for the national lead with 24 double-doubles in 35 games.

He joined Mychal Thompson - father of Golden State All-Star Klay Thompson - in 1978 as the only players from the Bahamas to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.
