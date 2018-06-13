SPORTS

Former ECU coach and Olympic gold medalist Anne Donovan dies.

Anne Donovan, the Basketball Hall of Famer who won a national championship at Old Dominion, two Olympic gold medals in the 1980s and coached the U.S. to gold in 2008, died Wednesday of heart failure. She was 56.

Donovan's family confirmed the death in a statement.

"While it is extremely difficult to express how devastating it is to lose Anne, our family remains so very grateful to have been blessed with such a wonderful human being," the statement said. "Anne touched many lives as a daughter, sister, aunt, friend and coach. Anne was a person with strong faith, courageous spirit, a giving heart and love for everyone," her family's statement continued. "We are so proud of her accomplishments as a women's' basketball player and coach, but even more proud of her character, integrity, humility and kindness."

Donovan was at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee, last weekend.

She was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1995, was part of the inaugural class of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999 and was inducted in the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2015.

The 6-foot-8 center coached both in college and the WNBA. She became the first female coach and the youngest person (42) to win a title in the WNBA, guiding the Seattle Storm to a championship in 2004. She also coached the Indiana Fever, the Charlotte Sting, New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun, working there from 2013-15. The New Jersey native also coached at Seton Hall for two years.

Donovan was a member of three Olympics teams as a player. The 1980 team did not go to Russia because of a boycott. The team won the gold in 1984 and '88.

After playing at Old Dominion, Donovan played professionally in Japan and Italy.

After retiring, she was an assistant at Old Dominion and then coached at East Carolina University from 1995-1998. She coached the Philadelphia Rage in the American Basketball League in 1997-98.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsbasketball
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
DJ Moore looks confident with Panthers
NC State picks up huge commitment from No. 31 Savion Jackson
NC State lands another defensive stud
Panthers coaching roster adds female intern
More Sports
Top Stories
Kroger closing all 14 stores in Raleigh, Durham
EXCLUSIVE: Cary birthing center co-founder tells I-Team 'Every time a baby is born, there's a risk.'
Raleigh tattoo artist surprises 10-year-old with Black Panther-themed prosthetic leg
Man charged with animal cruelty after neighbors say he was running a puppy mill
Wake Forest welcomes bikeshare LimeBike to town
Los Angeles DA reviewing sexual assault case against Sylvester Stallone
NC State lands another defensive stud
Sea lice: What to know and how to avoid
Show More
Officials: Vandals carve into bronze door at Cape Hatteras Lighthouse
Woman describes being robbed outside Fayetteville office in broad daylight
National Blind Idol competition in Durham to highlight more than good singing
New Wake Forest aquatic center opening delayed 'indefinitely'
UNC national championship sign back up on I-40
More News