SPORTS

Former Giants, Jets kicker apologizes for tweeting controversial gun photo with daughter, prom date

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more on the controversy surrounding a photo Jay Feely tweeted out.

Eyewitness News
A former Giants and Jets kicker is now apologizing after posting a controversial picture on social media.

The original post went up Saturday, where you can see Jay Feely carrying a gun next to his daughter and her prom date.

On Sunday he said the picture was 'intended to be a joke.'


He added that his daughter and her boyfriend knew he was joking.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgunsgun controltwitterpromnflNew York GiantsNew York Jets
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Bodybuilding couple gearing up for Raleigh competition
76-year-old mom and her son give back to Rocky Mount through baseball
Former Durham Bulls player Danny Farquhar critical after brain hemorrhage
Trump considering pardon for black boxer convicted of 'immorality'
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Woman punched RDU officer who said she couldn't fly with her dog
20-year-old dead after driver hits tree, fire hydrant in Raleigh
It's a boy! Kate Middleton gives birth
Slow-moving system to bring soaking rain to the Triangle today
Police give 'all clear' at Holly Springs HS after possible threat
Boy riding bike with father killed, hit by suspected drunk driver
Raleigh police arrest man accused of killing woman at Knights Inn
Southwest canceling 40 flights per day after deadly accident
Show More
Harley-Davidson's summer internship comes with free bike
Squirrel wins UC Berkeley student senate seat
Bodybuilding couple gearing up for Raleigh competition
Tennessee authorities: Suspect in Nashville shooting still at large, possibly with two guns
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero
More News