Former NC State star apologizes for past Twitter language

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner apologized for his tweets. (WTVD)

It began with Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader, then Braves starter Sean Newcomb and next former N.C. State star and current Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner.

Each of them had racist and/or homophobic posts from their social media past dragged into the light.

Turner was the latest to apologize. He released a statement yesterday and then spoke to the cameras Tuesday in Washington.

Turner went on to talk about the enjoyment he got from recently participating in the Major League Baseball's anti-bullying initiatives and the lessons he has learned.

He shared his thoughts on the necessity to keep growing as a person, and not just a player.

Turner's Washington Nationals teammate went in depth on Twitter with his thoughts about the recent spate of social media ugliness that has come to light in his league.

