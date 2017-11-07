SPORTS

Former Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay killed in plane crash

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Roy Halladay with fellow Phillies pitching stars Cole Hamels and Cliff Lee.</span></div>
HOLIDAY, Florida --
Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay was killed when the small aircraft he was in crashed into shallow waters in the Gulf of Mexico near Holiday, Florida. He was 40.

The crash happened shortly after noon on Tuesday.

No other details were immediately available, including a cause of the crash.

The Philadelphia Phillies released the following statement upon word of Halladay's death:

"We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy Halladay's untimely death. There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we pass along our condolences to Brandy, Ryan and Braden."

Roy tweeted frequently about his love for flying.



Harry Leroy Halladay III, affectionately known as "Doc," was traded by the Toronto Blue Jays to the Phillies in 2009. He was one of just six pitchers to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues.

Halladay pitched a perfect game on May 29, 2010, beating the Florida Marlins 1-0. In his first-ever postseason start later that season, Halladay threw the second no-hitter in MLB postseason history against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.

