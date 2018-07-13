SPORTS
Former UNC player Jalek Felton to play overseas this season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Former North Carolina guard Jalek Felton will play professionally in Slovenia this upcoming season.

The Petrol Olimpija team announced Friday that it has signed Felton.

Felton withdrew from UNC as a freshman after being suspended at midseason by the university for an unspecified reason. Felton's attorney Kerry Sutton has declined to discuss case details.

Felton was expected to transfer to another college, but Sutton told The Associated Press on Friday that Felton "needed to get back on the court" and signing to play in Slovenia was the "quickest way to do it."

The 6-foot-3 Felton played in 22 games as a reserve for the Tar Heels, averaging 2.9 points and 1.6 assists. The nephew of former UNC point guard Raymond Felton was the Tar Heels' top incoming recruit last year.
