SPORTS

Fuquay-Varina baseball wins first state title since 2002

EMBED </>More Videos

Fuquay-Varina baseball wins first state title since '02 (WTVD)

By
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Fuquay-Varina baseball team is the 2018 state champion.

The Bengals defeated Ardrey Kell in a best-of-three game series to claim the title.

Fuquay lost to the Knights in game one on Friday night but battled back to win game two and three.

It is the first baseball title for the Bengals since 2002.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballsportshigh school sports
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Star Heritage HS linebacker commits to Wolfpack
Michigan State-Louisville, Indiana-Duke among 2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchups
Draymond Green and more NBA greats read 'Mean Tweets'
Report: ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchups
More Sports
Top Stories
Person suspected of dumping drug evidence in Holly Springs creek
Man killed after car tears across field during kids' game in Maine
'A big deal:' Family of boy mauled by dog in 2015 speaks on new fundraising efforts
Raleigh man's first interview since video of police beating, K9 attack
2 climbers dead after fall from El Capitan in Yosemite
Silver Alert cancelled for Zebulon man
Kia recalls 106,000 Sedona minivans for sliding-door problem
Long Island sisters develop child safety sensor app
Show More
NC Zoo announces death of two red wolf pups
North Carolina man sentenced for firing shotgun at mechanic
Barbershop Buzz kicks off 2018 NC Fatherhood Conference
Fourth train trip between Raleigh, Charlotte set to begin
US 1 reopens after overturned tanker crash near Apex
More News