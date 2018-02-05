SPORTS

PHOTOS: Philadelphia Eagles defeat New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles celebrates a touchdown pass to Zach Ertz during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game. (AP Photo&#47;Jeff Roberson)</span></div>
See photos from Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, where the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots.

Related Topics:
sportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowlnfl
SPORTS
Philadelphia Eagles beat New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl 52
Burns, Sharks turn back Hurricanes 3-1
Rams win Coach of the Year, player awards; Saints take rookie honors
No. 19 North Carolina ends 3-game skid, beating Pitt 96-65
More Sports
Top Stories
South Carolina train crash leaves at least 2 dead, 116 hurt
Philadelphia Eagles beat New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl 52
Watch the big money ads from Super Bowl LII
Knightdale father and daughter charged with incest
Pair arrested in daytime Durham parking lot death
Gov. Cooper threatens lawsuit to stop off shore drilling
82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper found dead
Father who lunged at Larry Nassar comforted by deputy who pinned him: 'I understand'
Show More
Crews battle large fire at major construction site along Hwy 70 in Durham
Teacher's slavery lesson outrages students, parents
PetSmart dog groomer fired after abuse caught on camera
Durham neighborhood residents upset with college party house
Elderly Durham woman fights 'Peeping Tom;' purse, phone stolen
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Residents near Duke complain about party house
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon stuns around the country
PHOTOS: Your kids and pets in the snow!
PHOTOS: Snowfall from across central NC
More Photos