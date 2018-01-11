SPORTS

Garner senior offered as preferred walk-on at UNC

Garner senior point guard Marque Maultsby is considering UNC after receiving a preferred walk-on offer.

GARNER, NC (WTVD) --
Garner senior point guard Marque Maultsby is considering UNC after receiving a preferred walk-on offer.

His coach, Eddie Gray, said not only is Maultsby successful on the court but also in the classroom.

He hopes this offer will help other colleges across the nation recognize him.


