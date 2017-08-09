Garner teen blazes to 3 track junior national titles

Triangle athletes hauled back a whole mine's worth of medals at the recent Junior Olympic National Track Championships. The most decorated of the bunch - Garner phenom Alex Nunley, who returned home a triple national champ.At just 13, Alex is on the road to being the best with help from one of the best ever.Alex is winning races and setting records faster than he can count them."It's probably two or three records," Alex said, with a bit of uncertainty.Most recently, the young speedster fist-pumped his way to three national titles - tying a 26-year old national and Junior Olympic time in the 100-meter hurdles along the way."It went really, really great. I was really happy about all the results," Alex told ABC11.Guiding Nunley is five-time world champion Bershawn Jackson. "Batman," as he's known, understands what lies directly ahead of Alex."He's a fierce competitor," said Jackson, who won a bronze medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. "That's what I love most about him."Alex dreams of Olympic glory, yet understands how fast things can change. Just two years ago, he was lagging behind others on his own team at Run U Express."I started taking my training more seriously," Alex said. "It helped me become faster."Jackson said Alex was the team's fifth-fastest runner just two years ago.Alex hit his stride during the outdoor season where he bagged two of the three records he currently holds. Yes, three.Let Alex run. Someone else can keep count.