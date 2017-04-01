SPORTS

Gonzaga beats South Carolina in Final Four, will take on winner of UNC - Oregon game

South Carolina's Rakym Felder (4) shoots against Gonzaga's Zach Collins (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

GLENDALE, Arizona (WTVD) --
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are headed to the national title game.

Gonzaga weathered a furious second-half rally by South Carolina and held on to beat the Gamecocks 77-73 at the Final Four on Saturday night.

South Carolina reeled off 16 straight points to take a 67-65 lead with 7:06 to play. Zach Collins answered with a 3-pointer to put Gonzaga back on top and the Bulldogs held on from there.

Collins, a 7-foot freshman, had an impressive stat line: 14 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks in 23 minutes of play.

Gonzaga advances to Monday night's title game against the winner of Saturday night's Oregon-North Carolina agame.

Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 for the Bulldogs. P.J. Dozier had 17 points for the Gamecocks.
