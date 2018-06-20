  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
SPORTS

Graham prepares for NBA Draft

EMBED </>More Videos

Local basketball player ready for NBA draft (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Devonte' Graham is back in his hometown of Raleigh relaxing, looking for an outfit to wear on draft night.

Graham was a relatively low-level recruit headed to Appalachian State University to play basketball. He decided to go to Brewster Academy for a post-graduate year and then picked up an offer from Kansas.

He just finished his four years at Kansas as a first-team All-American and the Big 12 player of the year.

Now he waits to hear if his name will be called on draft night, something he's dreamed of since he was a little boy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnba draftNBARaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NC parents, fans brawl during youth softball tournament
Barton back in the football game, hires Triangle coach
Cedar Ridge HS drops varsity football team for Fall season
Four NHL trades we'd like to see this offseason
More Sports
Top Stories
911 calls released in Durham pool drownings
Durham police investigate homicide on Cheek Road
South Carolina firefighter's search and rescue K9 stolen
Billboard of father kidnapped overlooks Durham Freeway
Advocates rally in opposition to border separation policy
Arrest warrant: Cumberland County jail worker conspired with inmate
Kroger's fuel rewards program to expire, future uncertain
California boy visits Raleigh in nationwide effort to honor veterans
Show More
NC parents, fans brawl during youth softball tournament
Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border
Two more Raleigh Central Prison workers assaulted
Airlines won't transport migrant kids separated from families
NJ family helps terminally ill St. Bernard achieve bucket list
More News