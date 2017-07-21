SPORTS

Green Hope junior wins powerlifting national title

EMBED </>More Videos

Colton Hurley pushed nearly 1,300 pounds combined in the squat, deadlift and bench press to win a national junior powerlifting title.

By
CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Green Hope High School junior Colton Hurley keeps himself plenty busy.

He plays bass in the school orchestra, along the line on the football team and throws both the shotput and discus for the Falcons track team.

Hitting the weight room is a necessity for those pursuits. But with Colton, the weight room is his primary calling.

Colton, 16, has rapidly become a force in the junior powerlifting world.

Back in January - at age 15 - he entered his first contest, immediately blasting to four state records and a U.S. record.

The national championships followed earlier this month. Colton dominated again - winning the national title in the 90 kilo raw category, pushing nearly 1,300 pounds combined in the squat, deadlift and bench press.

Watch the video and hear from Colton on his accomplishments and goals for the future.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportswake county schoolsteenagersfeel goodgood newsgood sportsCary
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Analysis: ACC releases hoops schedule
Panthers release OT Michael Oher with failed physical designation
Duke football coach clowns around with ABC11 camera
VIDEO: Area football coaches dish on courting their wives
More Sports
Top Stories
Mystery: Who hit and killed Orange County family's dog?
'Learned lesson:' Singer McCreery cited on gun charge at RDU
Campbell victimized by father, psychologist testifies
NASA releases photos of North Carolina's new island
Triple digits: Our area is seeing extremely rare heat
Sheriff suspends Sugar Lake dive search for missing teen
1 dead in crash that closed I-85 near NC-Virginia border
Cooper signs bills protecting National Guard members
Show More
15-year-old arrested in connection with Durham murder
Sean Spicer resigns as White House Press Secretary
Bank robbery suspect in custody after claiming to have bomb
HOTTEST WEEKEND OF THE YEAR: Heat warnings issued
Teens who recorded, mocked drowning man won't be charged in death
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, July 21, 2017
Burned puppies quickly find 'fur-ever' homes
Campbell victimized by father, psychologist testifies
ABC11 takes sneak peek at Raleigh's new cathedral
More Video