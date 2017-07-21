Green Hope junior wins powerlifting national title

Green Hope High School junior Colton Hurley keeps himself plenty busy.He plays bass in the school orchestra, along the line on the football team and throws both the shotput and discus for the Falcons track team.Hitting the weight room is a necessity for those pursuits. But with Colton, the weight room is his primary calling.Colton, 16, has rapidly become a force in the junior powerlifting world.Back in January - at age 15 - he entered his first contest, immediately blasting to four state records and a U.S. record.The national championships followed earlier this month. Colton dominated again - winning the national title in the 90 kilo raw category, pushing nearly 1,300 pounds combined in the squat, deadlift and bench press.Watch the video and hear from Colton on his accomplishments and goals for the future.