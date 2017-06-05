SPORTS
espn

Hank Williams Jr.'s iconic song returning to Monday Night Football

Hank Williams Jr. performs during the recording of a promo for NFL Monday Night Football in Winter Park, Fla., Thursday, July 14, 2011. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Hank Williams Jr. will be bringing his rowdy friends back to ESPN on Monday nights this fall.

Williams will debut a new version of "All My Rowdy Friends," featuring its "Are you ready for some football?" catchphrase, before the first Monday night game of the season, between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis on Sept. 11.

ESPN pulled the song midseason in 2011, following controversial comments made by Williams on Fox News that compared then-President Barack Obama golfing with then-Rep. House Speaker John Boehner to a meeting of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Adolf Hitler. Williams also called Obama and Joe Biden "the enemy."

The original Williams song had been on Monday Night Football broadcasts since 1989.

"I think it's a return to our past in that it's such an iconic song associated with football," ESPN senior vice president of events and studio production Stephanie Druley told The Tennessean. "It was the original. It belongs to Monday Night Football. It really is about returning to what fans know. It's a Monday night party, and that's what we're all hoping to get back to."

The new video was filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, according to USA Today. Two additional artists also participated in the shoot.

"I hope there will be some happy people on Monday night again," Williams told USA Today. "It feels natural, fulfilling and satisfying at this point when you've kind of done it all."
Related Topics:
sportsmusic
(Copyright ©2017 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
NBA players with elaborate pre-game handshakes
Davidson stuns UNC in NCAA baseball opener; Wolfpack wins
Troubleshooter Diane Wilson to compete in Half Ironman
More Sports
Top Stories
Severe weather risk increases, damaging winds possible
Child in SUV shot, killed in Durham; gunman sought
Sheriff: Disgruntled ex-worker killed 5, then himself
Neighbor kills man threatening to drown infant twins
NC 94-year-old cancer survivor sets half-marathon record
Skimmers found at Carrboro gas station three times
Wilson Co. Sheriff: Man man used axe to kill wife, dad
Show More
Justices affirm ruling striking NC legislative districts
London attack: PM says bridge attackers identified
Chance to weigh in on Wake County Schools budget debate
1 injured after driving off 15-501 into woods in Durham
Toddler dies after accidentally shooting himself in Delco home
More News
Photos
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
More Photos