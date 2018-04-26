"Do you realize how much you hurt me?"The words top an articleThey come from a former employee who says she was sexually harassed and assaulted by owner Jerry Richardson.It comes four months after theby Richardson.The article includes six letters the woman wrote -- Dear Bob McNair, Dear NFL, Dear Enablers, Dear Ron Rivera, Dear Jerry Richardson, Dear Future Owner of the Carolina Panthers.She wrote, in part:In the part addressed to Richardson, she said:The Carolina Panthers released a statement Thursday, in response to the article. It said: