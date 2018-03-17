SPORTS

HISTORY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia, 74-54 in NCAA tournament opener

EMBED </>More Videos

IT WASN'T EVEN CLOSE: UMBC stuns Virginia in NCAA Tournament (KTRK)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WTVD) --
It finally happened - a 16 ousting a 1 in March Madness.

The University of Maryland-Baltimore County stunned the college basketball world by pulling off the most shocking upset in men's NCAA tournament history, hammering Virginia 75-54 on Friday night to become the first No. 16 seed ever to beat a No. 1 seed.

Virginia entered the NCAA tournament as tourney favorites - the No. 1 overall seed after going 31-2 this season, including 20-1 in ACC competition.

UMBC shocked the sports world, becoming the first No. 16 seed to knock off a No. 1 seed Friday night.



And really, who was UMBC anyway - a team most glanced over, or simply didn't know when they filled out their NCAA bracket?

But UMBC didn't just beat Virginia, it dominated throughout the second half. Senior guard Jairus Lyles scored 28 points and the Retreivers cruised to an easy victory before racing off the floor together in their yellow-and-black uniforms with one finger pointed toward the sky.



"These are the moments that you dream of," Lyles said.

Chaminade's 77-72 stunner over Ralph Sampson and then No. 1-ranked Cavaliers in 1982 in Hawaii was generally considered the most remarkable upset in college basketball history. But that was the regular season.



This came when it mattered the most - in the NCAA tournament.


The Cavaliers couldn't get anything generated on offense and the nation's top-ranked defense couldn't contain the American East Conference champions who won their conference tournament at the buzzer.

"Unbelievable - it's really all you can say," UMBC coach Ryan Odom said.



The 74 points were the most Virginia had allowed this year. Virginia had allowed just 54.3 points per game this season, the fewest in the nation.



Lyles was the catalyst.

He diced up Virginia's defense in the second half, getting to the hole easily on six different occasions and making easy layups. He also knocked down a pair of 3-pointers as UMBC built a 16-point lead.



Lyles finished with 23 of his points in the second half and Joe Sherburne finished with 14 points.

The game was tied at halftime, but the Retrievers came out confident and motivated in the second half and built a double-digit lead that Virginia could never erase.

Sherburne was huge early in the second half and made believers out of everyone.

He scored on an and-1 drive and then knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key after a behind-the-back pass from KJ Maura. After Virginia made a foul shot, the shifty 5-foot-8, 140-pound Maura drove the lane for an uncontested layup.

UMBC's K.J. Maura (11) drives past Virginia's Devon Hall (0) during the second half.


A Tony Bennett timeout couldn't stop the bleeding, as Lyles hit two more 3's and Sherburne hit one more to extend UMBC's lead to 14 with 14:57 left in the game. Lyles was fouled on a 3-point shot and suddenly the Retrievers led by 16.

A corner 3-pointer and a layup off a fastbreak by Arkel Lamer gave UMBC its biggest lead at 67-48. From there, the party was on as chants of "UMBC" rang through the arena.



It was yet another early exit for the Cavaliers in a season that seemed to hold so much promise.

BIG PICTURE:

UMBC: Despite being undersized and unknown, they shocked the world and made history with an epic game.

Virginia: This isn't the first time Virginia has struggled as the No. 1 seed. The Cavaliers trailed by five at halftime in 2014 to Coastal Carolina but went on to win 70-59.

ONE OTHER TIME

In 1998, the No. 16 seed Harvard women beat top-ranked Stanford on the Cardinal's home floor.

UP NEXT

UMBC: Will face No. 9 seed Kansas State on Sunday in the second round.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsmarch madnessNCAACharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Flyers, Hurricanes trending in wrong direction
'I don't like to be the villain:' Duke's Allen keeps positive mindset
NCAA tourney: Duke has lot of respect for Hurley, Rhode Island
Rhode Island faces tall task against Duke's freshmen
More Sports
Top Stories
Lake Gaston mourns, joins together for Alford family
Bridge Road closure frustrates Fayetteville residents
Bizarre series of events land Wake County mom in jail for child abuse
Sessions fires former FBI deputy director McCabe
Voicemail warned of cracks 2 days before Florida bridge collapsed
'I don't like to be the villain:' Duke's Allen keeps positive mindset
Cary police make arrest in string of home break-ins
Over $7,000 worth of items stolen from Dean Smith Center
Show More
Durham man among 76 arrested in interstate child exploitation case
Arrest made in Henderson murder
NC man sentenced for 'card cracking' found victims on dating apps
NC State releases subpoena, FBI seeks Dennis Smith Jr. records
St. Patrick's Day forecast, will you get wet?
More News
Top Video
With parade and Comicon, luck of the Irish for Raleigh businesses
Lake Gaston mourns, joins together for Alford family
Bridge Road closure frustrates Fayetteville residents
'I don't like to be the villain:' Duke's Allen keeps positive mindset
More Video