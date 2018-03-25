Hurricanes still in playoff mix as they host Senators

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Every time the Carolina Hurricanes appear ready to totally fade into the background in the Eastern Conference, they tend to make movement that gives them hope.
That has happened again going into Monday night's home game against the Ottawa Senators at PNC Arena.
"Our team has got a lot of pride and I really believe in the guys in the room," Carolina coach Bill Peters said. "They want to do it right. They want to do it right each and every night and we don't want to let each other down."
The Hurricanes won 5-2 on Saturday night in Ottawa for their second victory in a row. Still, with nine points to make up with seven games left on the schedule, it's a long shot to reach the postseason for Carolina.
The Senators, who lost their third game in a row, are out of the playoff mix.
Still, they've had a range of emotions, particularly involving captain Erik Karlsson.
Karlsson made a somewhat surprise return to action Saturday night after missing two games. He and his wife announced their son had been stillborn.
"I think the guys were pumped up. You could feel it in the room. Everybody wanted that game for him," Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said of the captain's return. "I think the fans, too."
It was a similar situation that Carolina co-captain Jordan Staal dealt with a few weeks ago when he and his wife lost a child. Staal also missed games.
However, the Senators announced Sunday that Karlsson wouldn't be on the trip to Raleigh for Monday night's game.
Karlsson's appearance gave the Senators an emotional boost.
"Everyone was happy to see him," defenseman Thomas Chabot said. "He's a big part of our team. He's a big leader. ... Guys were just happy to have him around."
The Hurricanes are experimenting with some line adjustments, perhaps in part with an eye on the future. Team scoring leader Sebastian Aho moved to center from right wing for some recent stretches.
"He makes plays whether he's a winger or a center," Peters said, noting Aho's struggles with faceoffs. "That's what happens to young guys in the National Hockey League."
Peters said he liked the way the Hurricanes improved throughout the latter parts of their past two games.
Carolina defenseman Noah Hanifin was back Saturday for his first game after missing most of a week with a concussion. He was credited with the winning goal.
The Hurricanes needed Hanifin's presence with defenseman Justin Faulk out of the lineup because of an upper-body injury. Faulk missed a game for the first time this season.
The Senators called up forward Ben Sexton, 26, from American Hockey League affiliate Belleville. He's in line to make his NHL debut on Monday.
Ottawa will go with goalie Craig Anderson. The team held an optional workout Sunday.
This will be Ottawa's only road game during a five-game stretch. The Senators are 4-2-0 on the road this month.
"Nobody likes to lose in this locker room," Chabot said. "We have to try to bounce back in Carolina."
The Hurricanes will aim for a season series sweep of three games with the Senators. Carolina is 19-6-5 in the last 30 meetings with Ottawa.
sportsespnnhlottawa senatorscarolina hurricanes
