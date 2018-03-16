'I don't like to be the villain:' Duke's Allen keeps positive mindset

It's undeniable when Grayson Allen walks into any arena other than Cameron Indoor Stadium, the majority of the crowd boos in disrespect for Duke's senior guard.During the ACC Tournament in New York, every time Allen appeared on the video board, no matter who was playing, it was the same reaction.Allen has played 105 games in a Duke uniform, starting 60 games. He averages 13.6 points per game and is a national champion.Trouble in Allen's sophomore and junior seasons are what's caused the guard to carry around "baggage" with him."I don't like to be the villain," Allen said Friday. "There's probably a small amount of people that do."Allen was suspended in December 2016 after tripping Elon's Steven Santa Ana.For the majority of his senior season, Allen remained out of the spotlight, until the ACC semifinal game when Allen bumped into UNC's Garrison Brooks.People quickly expressed their hatred and frustration on social media, calling Allen all kinds of things.One fan even said the NCAA should be ashamed for allowing Allen to keep playing.Even with all of the backlash, criticism and social media, Allen said he is able to keep a positive mindset. He said at the end of the day he's getting to do the thing he loves."A lot of people don't believe it but there actually is little kids that are fans of me," Allen said.Watch the video above for the full interview.