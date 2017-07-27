SPORTS

Is former NC State speedster fast enough for the Panthers?

Trevor Graham

By
SPARTANBURG, South Carolina (WTVD) --
You knew him as TJ Graham at NC State - a human lightning bolt of a wideout and architect of an electric fourth-quarter punt return TD that helped the Pack to a win at Kenan Stadium in 2010.



He's now Trevor, the name change a nod to both adulthood and fatherhood.

Graham turned 28 on Thursday. His dad is Trevor, his new young son is Trevor, so he's now dropped the initials for Trevor as well.

Since being drafted in the third round by the Bills in 2012, Graham's bounced around the NFL and spent a short time in Canada in the CFL.

Now, he's trying to crack the Panthers roster. It's his speed that sets him apart, but will it be enough to stick in Charlotte? Graham is sure hoping so.

We visited with him Thursday:

Former NC State star Trevor Graham hopes to catch on with the Carolina Panthers.

