SPORTS

He's back! Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl LII halftime show

Justin Timberlake to headline SB LII halftime show. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

He's back! Justin Timberlake is set to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII halftime show in Minnesota, the NFL announced Sunday.


This will be Timberlake's third time performing on the halftime stage. He previously performed at Super Bowl XXXV and the infamous show with Janet Jackson at Super Bowl XXXVIII.



Last season, Lady Gaga broke the stage at NRG Stadium with a jump down midfield from the roof.




Super Bowl LII is set for Feb. 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

