Keatts lands fourth 4-star recruit for Wolfpack

NC State's new basketball coach Kevin Keatts isn't wasting time stockpiling top-grade talent.On Thursday evening, Keatts landed his fourth recruit for 2018 - and fourth four-star recruit.Saddiq Bey, a 6-7 wingman committed to the Wolfpack over Xavier and Miami.Bey averaged more than 14 points a game last year for Sidwell Friends School in Washington, DC, which by the way is where the Obama children and Chelsea Clinton went to high school.Bey is rated a top 100 player in the class, and in fact is the highest-rated recruit Keatts has landed.Bey joins other four-star recruits in the Wolfpack fold, including power forwards Immanuel Bates and Ian Steere and small forward Jericole Hellems.As it stands, guard Braxton Beverly, a transfer who lost an NCAA appeal to play this year, is slated to join that premium crop for the 2018 season.Two other, more traditional transfers, are sitting out the customary year and will join State for 2018: C.J. Bryce, a former star at NC-Wilmington who played for Keatts there, and Devon Daniels, who played last year at Utah. Both are guards.