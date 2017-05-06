Kevin Knox steers clear of Triangle, picks Kentucky

He announced on Twitter account Saturday that he will play college basketball at Kentucky.
BIG BLUE NATION LETS GO?????? #BBN?????? pic.twitter.com/FiRjA7DlGq— Kev?? (@kevin_knox23) May 6, 2017
The 6'8" forward from Tampa, Florida, made the announcement later than anticipated, creating a frenzy on social media leading up to his unveiling.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The win for Kentucky coach John Calipari means he has one top ten players with the potential to land another, Mohamed Bamba, who has been offered by Duke, UNC, Michigan and Texas
Both Duke and UNC were in the running for Knox.
Report a Typo