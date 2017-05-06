SPORTS

Kevin Knox steers clear of Triangle, picks Kentucky

Kevin Knox says he'll announce his college pick on Twitter Saturday night (Credit: 247Sports)

By
After days, if not weeks, of anticipation from local basketball fans, Kevin Knox has decided to steer clear of the Triangle.

He announced on Twitter account Saturday that he will play college basketball at Kentucky.


The 6'8" forward from Tampa, Florida, made the announcement later than anticipated, creating a frenzy on social media leading up to his unveiling.

The win for Kentucky coach John Calipari means he has one top ten players with the potential to land another, Mohamed Bamba, who has been offered by Duke, UNC, Michigan and Texas

Both Duke and UNC were in the running for Knox.

