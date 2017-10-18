Interesting long answer from Krzyzewski today when asked if he’s discussed the athlete protests and the anthem with his team pic.twitter.com/i1kN5lqoWh — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) October 18, 2017

Mike Krzyzewski made his annual appearance at the Durham Sports Club on Wednesday. After addressing the crowd for several minutes with his thoughts on the upcoming season, Krzyzewski opened the floor to questions from the attendees.Not surprisingly - someone asked for his take on the spate of player protests at NFL games (and other leagues) and whether or not he'll discuss the matter with his players ahead of the season.A proud Army grad, Krzyzewski stands rigidly for the anthem, hand over heart, before each game. His answer suggested that he knows it's maybe not that simple for everyone. It's worth a listen: