Lee County standout Jahmir Smith makes college choice

Lee County High School's Jahmir Smith, a star on and off the field, had offers from dozens of universities, including all eight Ivy League schools.The 17-year-old Smith has made his choice: He's going to Notre Dame.ABC11 first introduced you to Smith in May, when he pulled out a box full of offers from big-name schools.Smith excels in the classroom and is a standout running back for the Jackets, rushing for more than 2,000 yards as a junior.On Monday, Smith's mom, Monique Smith, told ABC11 that after months of consideration, her son picked Notre Dame.She said he committed to the Fighting Irish on Sunday night.