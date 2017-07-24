SPORTS

Lee County standout Jahmir Smith makes college choice

Lee County football and academic star Jahmir Smith has chosen Notre Dame from more than 30 schools. (Smith family)

By
SANFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Lee County High School's Jahmir Smith, a star on and off the field, had offers from dozens of universities, including all eight Ivy League schools.

The 17-year-old Smith has made his choice: He's going to Notre Dame.

ABC11 first introduced you to Smith in May, when he pulled out a box full of offers from big-name schools.

ORIGINAL STORY: Where will Jahmir Smith go?

Smith excels in the classroom and is a standout running back for the Jackets, rushing for more than 2,000 yards as a junior.



On Monday, Smith's mom, Monique Smith, told ABC11 that after months of consideration, her son picked Notre Dame.

She said he committed to the Fighting Irish on Sunday night.
