Lee County standout Jahmir Smith makes college choice

SANFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) --Lee County High School's Jahmir Smith, a star on and off the field, had offers from dozens of universities, including all eight Ivy League schools.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The 17-year-old Smith has made his choice: He's going to Notre Dame.
ABC11 first introduced you to Smith in May, when he pulled out a box full of offers from big-name schools.
ORIGINAL STORY: Where will Jahmir Smith go?
Smith excels in the classroom and is a standout running back for the Jackets, rushing for more than 2,000 yards as a junior.
I gave my blood...sweat...tears...I'm Committed! #IrishBouND18 ☘️☘️ #WeAreND ☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/LTob5WKcd4— Jahmir Smith (Mir) (@Jahmir_trapical) July 23, 2017
On Monday, Smith's mom, Monique Smith, told ABC11 that after months of consideration, her son picked Notre Dame.
She said he committed to the Fighting Irish on Sunday night.