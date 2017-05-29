CELEBRITY DEATHS
espn

Legendary sportswriter Frank Deford dies at age 78, ESPN reports

Frank Deford holds a proof of the final front page of the newspaper after a news conference at the paper's offices in New York City on Wednesday, June 12, 1991. (SUSAN RAGAN)

KEY WEST, Florida
Frank Deford, a legend in the world of sports journalism, has died at age 78 in Key West, Florida, according to his wife, Carol Penner Deford.

According to ENPS, the Baltimore native spent 50 years writing for Sports Illustrated, but some might be more acquainted with his booming voice delivering his unique takes on sports on National Public Radio.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Deford also wrote 18 books, nine of them novels such as "Everybody's All-American" in a wide-ranging career.

Deford had announced his retirement from NPR after 37 years earlier this month.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportscelebrity deathscelebrityFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
Load Comments
CELEBRITY DEATHS
Music legend Gregg Allman dies at the age of 69
Sir Roger Moore through the years
Celebrities react to death of Roger Moore
Medical examiner: Soundgarden singer committed suicide
More celebrity deaths
SPORTS
Even in his third Stanley Cup Final, Predators coach Peter Laviolette still relishes underdog role
Golf great Tiger Woods charged with DWI in Florida
NC State adds transfers from UNCW, Utah, both to sit next season
C.J. Bryce to follow ex-UNCW coach Kevin Keatts to NC State
More Sports
Top Stories
Firefighters battling large blaze at factory building in Henderson
NC teen shot to death, authorities search for suspect
Zookeeper killed in tiger incident at UK zoo
Golf great Tiger Woods charged with DWI in Florida
Police identify dead man and officer involved in shooting
Trump honors fallen soldiers in Memorial Day speech
Man shot in Raleigh, police searching for suspect
Show More
North Carolinians honor the fallen on Memorial Day
Evening thunderstorms possible - chance of severe WX
To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost its meaning
JFK's legacy is set to be celebrated on his centennial
US mulling greatly expanded airplane laptop ban
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
More Photos