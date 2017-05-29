Legendary sportswriter Frank Deford dies at age 78, ESPN reports

Frank Deford, a legend in the world of sports journalism, has died at age 78 in Key West, Florida, according to his wife, Carol Penner Deford.
According to ENPS, the Baltimore native spent 50 years writing for Sports Illustrated, but some might be more acquainted with his booming voice delivering his unique takes on sports on National Public Radio.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Deford also wrote 18 books, nine of them novels such as "Everybody's All-American" in a wide-ranging career.
Deford had announced his retirement from NPR after 37 years earlier this month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportscelebrity deathscelebrityFlorida
sportssportscelebrity deathscelebrityFlorida