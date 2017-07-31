SPORTS

Local North Carolina track and field stars shine at USA Nationals

(Shutterstock)

By
A pair of North Carolina sprinters are coming home National Champions.

One of them, Kayla Davis also locked down a world age group record in the process.

The 13-year-old, who lives in Wake Forest, broke the 13-14 world record while at the same time, smashing the United States Track And Field all-time mark in the 400 meter final of the Junior Championships on Sunday. Her time of 52.54 breaks the record of 53.10 set in 2007 by Robin Reynolds.


Davis' Run U Xpress teammate Alexander Nunley of Garner turned in another impressive performance bagging three more national titles.

The current national 13-14 age group record holder in the 100 meter hurdles tied a 26-year-old meet record with a time of 12.94 to win his first of the day.

Later he won the 100 meter sprint at 11.23. Nunley had enough gas in the tank to best the field in the 200 meter final, racing home in 24.73.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsrunningWake ForestGarner
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Jonathan Stewart: No one can cover Christian McCaffrey 1-on-1
NJ Gov. Christie, Cubs fan face off at baseball game
JJ Watt tweets sparks online dinosaur debate
Panthers help teammate cope with mother's death
More Sports
Top Stories
Man seriously hurt in Durham shooting
Father of NC fugitive charged, body of kidnapped man found
Tropical Storm Emily forms off Florida - projected to pass NC coast
Outer Banks power to be restored in 1-2 weeks
Damaged water line shuts down part of Capital Blvd.
Man shot in chin, abdomen in Raleigh
2 teens drown in Cape Fear River, authorities say
Response to DHHS report on jail suicide due today
Show More
It is September or July?! How long cool temps stick around
Man crashes pickup truck into Raleigh Bojangles'
14-year-old boy shot in Raleigh, suspect at large
American tourist shot while on vacation in Turks and Caicos
I-40 west in Johnston County closed due to accident
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos