A pair of North Carolina sprinters are coming home National Champions.One of them, Kayla Davis also locked down a world age group record in the process.The 13-year-old, who lives in Wake Forest, broke the 13-14 world record while at the same time, smashing the United States Track And Field all-time mark in the 400 meter final of the Junior Championships on Sunday. Her time of 52.54 breaks the record of 53.10 set in 2007 by Robin Reynolds.Davis' Run U Xpress teammate Alexander Nunley of Garner turned in another impressive performance bagging three more national titles.The current national 13-14 age group record holder in the 100 meter hurdles tied a 26-year-old meet record with a time of 12.94 to win his first of the day.Later he won the 100 meter sprint at 11.23. Nunley had enough gas in the tank to best the field in the 200 meter final, racing home in 24.73.