Local rugby team again playing for national title

Raleigh Venom Rugby team goes for a National Championship (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Venom is quickly making itself into a national rugby force to be reckoned with. National runners-up last year, the Venom is back in the D1 National Championship match this Saturday in Glendale, Colorado, aka "Rugbytown."

Much like the 2017 UNC Tar Heels, there's a story of hopeful redemption here for the Venom. After a long and grueling season and then regional qualifying, it turns out they'll play the same Life West team out of California that defeated them in last year's title game.

The Venom view themselves as definite underdogs heading into Saturday, but armed with the experience of last year, and hardened by a season of success, they're ready to pull the upset.
