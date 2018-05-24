UNC BASKETBALL

Luke Maye returning for senior season, plans to withdraw from draft

North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) reacts following a three-point basket against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. North Carolina won 96-89. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
North Carolina forward Luke Maye announced plans to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and return to UNC for his senior season on Thursday.

According to ESPN, Maye had until May 30th to decide to return to school because he entered the draft without an agent.

Maye announced his decision in an Instagram post saying, "I have had a great experience learning from the NBA process and growing as a basketball player during the past couple weeks. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates for all of their support. Through this process, I have decided that I am going to comeback to school to improve as a player and finish my college career."
