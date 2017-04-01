UNC TAR HEELS

Mark Armstrong predicts winner of UNC-Oregon showdown

North Carolina players warm up during a practice session for their NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Friday, March 31, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

By
It was always going to be impossible to avoid discussion of what happened last year in Houston, so the Heels have chosen instead to embrace that talk and welcome the sense of mission now that they're back in the Final Four. After all, every team here wants to win it all, what does it matter that they were the only team to come so painstakingly close last year?

That notion of Final Four experience and the advantage it supposedly gives the Heels is interesting. Joel Berry said Thursday they know everything to expect from Phoenix, from the media obligations and the practices to the social opportunities. Justin Jackson said everything here is new from last year, the only carryover being that they know the level of intensity that's required.

Having spoken to a number of UNC fans over the past week or so, the sense that they've already played their toughest games is pretty common. That's exactly what the Heels must avoid thinking. Oregon is legit. Dillon Brooks is an All-American. Tyler Dorsey is a big shot maker and Jordan Bell is a flat out monster in the middle.

What Oregon doesn't have is the waves of big men that UNC brings to the party. In a cavernous University of Phoenix Stadium, I think it makes a legitimate difference to be a more old-school post-oriented team. UNC has guys who can make a three, but their offense does not depend on deep shots. A layup is a layup no matter how large the surroundings you're playing in. That sets up well for the weekend.

I think Carolina wins today. I think Joel Berry plays very well. I have Kennedy Meeks down for a big game and Isaiah Hicks down for a big bounceback performance. No Luke Maye magic required this time.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsUNC Tar Heelsfinal fourmarch madnessArizona
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
UNC TAR HEELS
ABC11's Andrea Blanford recalls her trip to Final Four
UNC is used to Final Four pressure- can Oregon keep up?
UNC assistant to be next head coach at UNC Wilmington
Williams unsure how much Berry will be able to practice
More UNC Tar Heels
SPORTS
ABC11's Andrea Blanford recalls her trip to Final Four
UNC is used to Final Four pressure- can Oregon keep up?
Confident Hanifin, Hurricanes aim to shoot down Stars
Vote: Pick national champ and Final Four's best player, coach
More Sports
Top Stories
1 killed, 1 injured in early morning crash in Durham
Dogs poisoned by antifreeze in Moore County
3 charged in Atlanta I-85 fire and bridge collapse
HS track coach charged with having sex with student
3-year-old killed in Harnett County crash
Missing teen spotted with teacher in Oklahoma
Man wanted in Sampson County murder found in Florida
Show More
SBI launches investigation of Wake County Register of Deeds office
ACC considering NC as event host again after HB2 law change
NC Commerce Secretary: 'A big cloud off of us'
Hurricane Matthew trash to get spring cleaning
Overturned FedEx tractor trailer blocks part of I-40
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
More Photos