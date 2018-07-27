SPORTS

Meet the Raleigh native who is Cam Newton's right-hand man

EMBED </>More Videos

David Ricks, a Raleigh native, is living the dream as Cam Newton's right-hand man. (WTVD)

By
SPARTANBURG, SC (WTVD) --
I happened to share an elevator with David Ricks on Thursday and noticed that on his credential where the media affiliation is normally listed, his said only "Cam Newton."

Since I'm a curious sort (and a reporter, duh) I had to ask: what exactly do you do?

I'm glad I asked because it turns out Ricks is Cam Newton's primary documentarian, be it with pictures or video. He's also a Raleigh native.

That amazing birthday video from last year? Ricks had a hand in that. That recent workout video on Cam's Instagram? Also partly the handiwork of Ricks and his team. He calls himself Cam's "Creative Director."

David Ricks spends much of his time pointing a camera at Cam Newton.



It's a job that's taken him places he'd likely never have been otherwise and one that will likely get a lot bigger and more comprehensive in coming years.

"Pretty much as crazy as you could imagine," Ricks said. "Cam's always on the go, super-high energy. He expects everyone around him to have the same energy and the same love and passion for what they do."

This Southeast Raleigh grad is living the dream.

"Definitely a dream job," Ricks said. "Honestly, the sky's the limit. Cam's definitely opened a lot of doors, and we're trying to build something special."

Panthers in 60 seconds
Even in the heat and humidity of summertime South Carolina, CJ Anderson goes to work in a hoodie and full sweatpants.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscam newtonCarolina Panthersraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Panthers lineman Amini Silatolu tears meniscus in practice
Steve Smith Sr. 'felt trapped, inferior and alone' during NFL career
UNC suspends 13 football players for selling school-issued Nike Jordan shoes
QB Surratt, 12 other UNC football players to miss games following NCAA violation
More Sports
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News