Miami beats North Carolina State 84-79

Davon Reed scored a career-high 26 points to help Miami beat North Carolina State 84-79 on Saturday.Anthony Lawrence Jr. added a career-high 19 points for the Hurricanes (15-7, 5-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won for the third time in four games.Miami exploited a struggling N.C. State defense that had allowed an average of 90 points in its previous four games. The Hurricanes shot 50 percent from the field, including 11 of 21 from 3-point range.Bruce Brown made a 3-pointer with 6:49 remaining to snap a 64-64 tie, and Miami led the rest of the way.Ebuka Izundu scored a career-high 16 points for the Hurricanes, and Ja'Quan Newton added 13 points.Dennis Smith Jr. scored 31 points to lead N.C. State (14-10, 3-8).Terry Henderson scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half to help stake the Wolfpack to a 45-36 halftime lead, but he did not attempt a shot from the field in the second half until the closing seconds.Abdul-Malik Abu and Omer Yurtseven had 10 points each for N.C. State.Miami: The Hurricanes entered the day in 10th place in the ACC standings, but they climbed back to .500 with a needed road win. With three of its next four games at home, Miami has a chance to build some momentum before a difficult stretch of games to close the regular season.N.C. State: The Wolfpack might have run out of time to save what has been a disappointing season. N.C. State blew a double-digit lead at home for the second game in a row and likely will need a deep run in the conference tournament to rekindle its NCAA Tournament chances.Miami: The Hurricanes host Virginia Tech on Wednesday night in the first of two scheduled matchups with the Hokies. Miami has won six of the last seven meetings.N.C. State: The Wolfpack hit the road, where they are just 1-5 this season, to play at No. 15 Florida State on Wednesday night.