SPORTS

Michelle Obama to posthumously present Arthur Ashe Courage Award to Eunice Kennedy Shriver

In this Oct. 11, 2016, file photo, first lady Michelle Obama speaks in Washington. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)

Former first lady Michelle Obama will honor late Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver at the 2017 ESPYS with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, ESPN announced.

"Eunice Kennedy Shriver was a passionate champion for those with developmental challenges, empowering them to fulfill their highest potential," Obama said in a statement. "Her work to promote inclusion and acceptance transformed the lives of countless young athletes and inspired us all. I am incredibly honored to present this award to her son to celebrate her life's work."

Kennedy Shriver, who died in 2009, was the sister of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Ted Kennedy. She founded the Special Olympics in 1968.

The courage award is given annually to someone who portrays exceptional courage and character, much like tennis legend Arthur Ashe did. Beyond the tennis court, Ashe was an avid human rights campaigner.
Watch the ESPYS Wednesday, July 12 at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsespy awardsESPNmichelle obama
Load Comments
SPORTS
Jarrius Robertson honored with Jimmy V Perseverance Award at ESPYS
DeAngelo Williams: Cowboys, Browns, Panthers, Jaguars shouldn't call
Hurricanes give D-man Jaccob Slavin 7-year, $37 million extension
Armstrong: 11 things to watch at ACC Football Kickoff
More Sports
Top Stories
FBI raids two properties in Raleigh
Car slams into Raleigh home
Teen charged in July 4th shooting accused of escape attempt
Woman charged after cats found dead
HEAT ADVISORY: Heat index could reach 105+ degrees today
How to stay cool in the heat
ANALYSIS: Why Donald Trump Jr.'s emails change the game on Russia
Show More
Two people shot at while driving in Raleigh
NC man faces fraud charge for claiming to be son
6 Marines and 1 sailor from Camp Lejeune killed in plane crash
Myrtle Beach enforcing midnight curfew for kids under 17
Mom's viral post shows the dangers of trampolines
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos