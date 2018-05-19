SPORTS

Miracle League baseball celebrates successful season

A player for the Miracle League (Credit: Bridget Condon)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
On Saturday afternoon the Miracle League Raleigh Ballfield organization celebrated another successful season.


All 38 teams were asked to raise $500 for the organization. In total, they raised over $39,000.



Once each team hit the $500 mark they celebrated by dunking their coaches in a dunk tank.


The Miracle League is a baseball league providing opportunities for children with disabilities to play Miracle League baseball, regardless of their abilities.

