Former Atlanta Braves player who went missing is found safe

In this Aug. 13, 2011 file photo, former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon is greeted by former Braves manager Bobby Cox during a Braves Legends Game (AP Photo/Dave Tulis)

ATLANTA, Georgia --
Former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon, who went missing last weekend, has been located, police said Monday.

Nixon has been found and he's "safe," said Brittany Duncan, a spokeswoman for police in Woodstock, a suburb northwest of Atlanta. She had no other details about his condition, where he was found or the circumstances.

Duncan said there was no foul play involved, and that Woodstock police consider the case closed.

Nixon, 58, had been last seen around 10 a.m. Saturday leaving his home in Woodstock, Georgia, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of downtown Atlanta, police said. He left in a gray Range Rover and was on his way to a golf course where he had a tee time but never arrived, police said.

Nixon's girlfriend, who lives with him, had reported him missing, Duncan said.

Nixon was an outfielder for the Braves. He played for nine teams in 17 major league seasons, with his best years coming in Atlanta. He had 1,379 hits and 620 stolen bases.

In 1991, he was suspended for 60 days after testing positive for cocaine.

As a Braves player, he used his left leg to launch himself up an outfield wall and made a spectacular, game-saving catch in a 1992 game against Pittsburgh that was considered by many fans among the best plays in baseball. As news of his disappearance spread on social media Monday, several fans posted video of the catch.
