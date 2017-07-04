SPORTS

81-year-old Mississippi man shoots 6th hole-in-1 of his life

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. --
A Mississippi man had a good day on the golf course when he made the sixth hole-in-one of his life.

The Daily Leader reports 81-year-old Glen Martin was playing in a senior scramble at the Brookhaven Country Club when it happened.

The retired pastor used an 8-iron. He says the ball hit the green and "started to curl and roll in a weird way" before dropping in the hole.

Martin says he uses a neon yellow golf ball, so it's easy to see in case it goes into water or falls among trees.

He has had a pacemaker for about 30 years and says playing golf gives him the exercise and energy to keep his body running.
