Music exec-turned-athlete brings Dream Tour bus to Duke

Charlie Jabaley is living his dream and inspiring others to do the same through his Dream Machine Tour. (WTVD)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Charlie Jabaley had everything going for him. He founded Street Execs Management with some business partners. They discovered 2 Chainz and began running a multi-million dollar management company.

The bigger the business got, the bigger Jabaley got - literally. He found himself weighing more than 300 pounds and worse, had a brain tumor.

That's when he realized he wasn't chasing the dream he always had, to be an athlete.



He made a contract with himself in 2017 saying he would be in the top 1 percent of athletes in the world.

That's what he is aiming for right now.

Charlie Jabaley discusses some of the dreams written by Duke basketball players.



He created the Dream Machine Tour. People can write down their dreams directly on his bus - reminding them why they are living.

Jabaley is biking from Los Angeles to New York City, with the bus following, stopping in cities spreading his message.

His latest stop was Duke University, where members of the basketball team had the opportunity to write down their dreams.
