NASCAR driver visits Duke for breast cancer awareness

It was a special afternoon at the Duke Cancer Center on Friday.NASCAR driver Quin Houff was in town to raise money for breast cancer research in honor of his late grandmother - and also his mother, Kate, who is a cancer survivor.Quin, just 19 years old, wanted to stop by Duke to visit with Dr. Blackwell, who treated his mom - as well as other cancer patients.Quin will be driving the No. 98 car for Mason Mitchell Motorsports in the ARCA Racing Series event at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18.As part of his ARCA Racing Series debut at Daytona, thewebsite will adorn the No. 98 Chevrolet and his late grandmother's name, 'Mama BJ,' will be on the roof in place of Quin's.Learn more at