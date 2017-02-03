SPORTS

NASCAR driver visits Duke for breast cancer awareness

EMBED </>More News Videos

Quin Houff's car is painted with the breast cancer awareness theme.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
It was a special afternoon at the Duke Cancer Center on Friday.

NASCAR driver Quin Houff was in town to raise money for breast cancer research in honor of his late grandmother - and also his mother, Kate, who is a cancer survivor.

Quin, just 19 years old, wanted to stop by Duke to visit with Dr. Blackwell, who treated his mom - as well as other cancer patients.

Quin will be driving the No. 98 car for Mason Mitchell Motorsports in the ARCA Racing Series event at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18.

As part of his ARCA Racing Series debut at Daytona, the BeatinCancerWithDuke.org website will adorn the No. 98 Chevrolet and his late grandmother's name, 'Mama BJ,' will be on the roof in place of Quin's.

Learn more at Houff's website.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbreast cancerduke universitynascardurham county newsfeel goodDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Aho scores winning goal to lead Hurricanes past Oilers 2-1
Rockets celebrate Yao Ming as Hall of Famer's No. 11 jersey retired
LeBron James: 'Just want the best' for Carmelo Anthony, no matter where he plays
Michael Vick says he's retired after not playing 2016 season
More Sports
Top Stories
Water emergency shuts down restaurants, schools, and UNC
ABC11 Together: How to help, get water in Orange County
No water at UNC, students respond on social media
Judge Issues Nationwide Restraining Order on Trump Immigration Action
A family nightmare as NC pastor held in Turkish prison
Cary woman jailed in Wales cleared on child sex charges
60,000 Visas Revoked Since Immigration Executive Order Signed
Show More
Shaw University split over idea of Raleigh PD substation
Murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers on I-95
Crews battle Roxboro apartment fire
Protective order placed against man in machete attack
Auto insurers want your premiums to go up 14 percent
More News
Top Video
Water emergency shuts down restaurants, schools, and UNC
Cary woman jailed in Wales cleared on child sex charges
A family nightmare as NC pastor held in Turkish prison
Frustrations mount over recalled Samsung washer repairs
More Video