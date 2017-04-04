SPORTS

National champions returning! Fans can greet UNC today

EMBED </>More News Videos

Tar Heel fans celebrating UNC's national championship win Monday night (WTVD)

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The University of North Carolina men's basketball team has won its sixth NCAA National Championship. Now it is time to celebrate!

RELATED: UNC wins national championship

Tar Heels fans can greet the UNC team today after they travel back from Arizona for a homecoming celebration.

There will be a welcome reception at 6:30 p.m. at the Dean Smith Center as players return with the championship trophy.



It's sure to be a packed celebration, just like the watch party Monday night at the Dean Dome that ended with thousands flooding Franklin Street for a massive victory rally.

RELATED: Seven injured during Chapel Hill celebrations

One alum, who was one of the thousands partying on Franklin Street all night, said he was a student when the team won its last championship in 2009.

"It was still nice to see the next generation of Tar Heel fans," Kevin Dodson said. "They were climbing on stuff. I was on the street enjoying the views."

Dodson said he kept ashes from one of the celebration bonfires on Franklin Street and said it smelt like victory!

Students and fans were electric when the team beat Gonzaga, 71 to 65.

The victory comes just one year after UNC lost the 2016 title game to Villanova at the buzzer.

"That was the last couple of craziest seconds of my life because I had flash backs to last year," UNC Student Anna Morrison said. "I don't have a voice right now. It was incredible to end with spirits like this. I can't even."

If you would like to celebrate with the Tar Heels, the doors to the Dean Smith Center open at 5 p.m. and the party starts at 6:30 p.m.


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsUNC Tar HeelsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
North Carolina and Gonzaga alums in the NBA react to national title game
Kentucky, Duke, Louisville early favorites for 2018 at 10-1 odds
UNC wins national championship
Mark Few on late non-call: 'Had no idea ... nobody made me aware'
More Sports
Top Stories
Seven injured during Chapel Hill celebrations
UNC wins national championship
Kyrgyzstan authorities identify suspect in Russia subway bombing
Teen bitten by shark off Florida's Panhandle
No charges against Oklahoma man who killed 3 intruders
Durham Public Schools superintendent to retire in August
Fiery head-on collision during chase
Show More
Fayetteville man wanted for murder caught in Florida
President Trump donates salary to National Park Service
More traffic lights coming to congested Crabtree Valley
Troubleshooter solves Durham towing problem
College student dies after choking at pancake-eating contest
More News
Top Video
UNC wins national championship
Seven injured during Chapel Hill celebrations
Fiery head-on collision during chase
Veteran ABC11 photographer a witness to 18 Final Fours
More Video