NBA says Charlotte eligible for 2019 All-Star Game after HB2 repeal

In this June 2, 2016, file photo, NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a news conference before Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals (Jeff Chiu, File)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says Charlotte will be eligible to host the 2019 All-Star Game after a recent change to a North Carolina law that limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people.

Silver says Friday the league's Board of Governors discussed it during their meetings this week and made what was "not an easy decision." He says it's "not a done deal" that Charlotte will get the game, because the league would need assurances of anti-discriminatory policies for venues that would host its events and hotels they would use.

But Silver says it is his "expectation" that Charlotte would get the game if those assurances were met. He says those requirements would need to be met within about the next month.

Charlotte was scheduled to host the game this year, but the NBA pulled it over its objection to the so-called "bathroom bill." The law has since been replaced with a compromise bill and the NCAA said this week it would again consider North Carolina to host championship events.
