NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says Charlotte will be eligible to host the 2019 All-Star Game after a recent change to a North Carolina law that limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people.Silver says Friday the league's Board of Governors discussed it during their meetings this week and made what was "not an easy decision." He says it's "not a done deal" that Charlotte will get the game, because the league would need assurances of anti-discriminatory policies for venues that would host its events and hotels they would use.But Silver says it is his "expectation" that Charlotte would get the game if those assurances were met. He says those requirements would need to be met within about the next month.North Carolina Republican leaders responded with a joint statement between Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland:"We are encouraged that the NBA expects to award its 2019 All-Star Game to North Carolina and that it shares our long-held belief that private businesses, including potential host venues, have every right to expand on federal non-discrimination policies however they wish."Charlotte was scheduled to host the game this year, but the NBA pulled it over its objection to the so-called "bathroom bill." The law has since been replaced with a compromise bill and the NCAA said this week it would again consider North Carolina to host championship events."We are excited that the NBA has once again made the City of Charlotte eligible to host All-Star Weekend in 2019," the Charlotte Hornets said in a statement. "We look forward to resuming our discussions with the league on the next steps regarding this international event. We know that our city, our fans and our business community remain extremely enthusiastic in support of hosting NBA All-Star Weekend.Additionally, as stewards of Spectrum Center, we are pleased that the NCAA and ACC have chosen to allow previously-scheduled tournament games to remain in our arena and to allow us be considered for future events," the Hornets added. "Whether it is sporting events, concerts or family shows, Hornets Sports & Entertainment remains committed to providing the best possible entertainment to our city and takes great pride in the fact that Spectrum Center serves as an economic engine for Charlotte."Not everyone was happy about the news that North Carolina would once again be considered by the NBA for its annual mid-season showcase."It is disheartening to see the NBA fall for the fake repeal passed by lawmakers in Raleigh," said Equality NC Executive Director Chris Sgro. "The NBA has been a staunch opponent of HB2 and should be standing strong against HB142. The new law continues to put LGBTQ North Carolinians at risk and does little to alleviate the harm and discrimination put in place by the original HB2."The Human Rights Campaign, an LGBT advocacy group, also criticized the announcement."It is deeply disappointing to see the NBA reward North Carolina for doubling down on discrimination," said HRC President Chad Griffin. "North Carolina has enacted a statewide ban on non-discrimination protections, and it remains the only state that has made it the state's exclusive business to decide where transgender people may use the restroom. These are dangerous laws that must change, and if the NBA decides to bring games to North Carolina - which is not yet clear - we expect that they will also be actively working to repeal laws that endanger LGBTQ players, fans, and employees."