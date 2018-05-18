SPORTS

NC Central coach's son has priceless reaction to room makeover

NCCU coach LeVelle Moton created an unforgettable memory for his 5-year-old son. (LeVelle Moton via Twitter)

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
We all probably remember some of the best gifts we've received, especially as children. For me - it was an Intellivision for Christmas when I was 10. I played that thing until it overheated.

NC Central hoops coach LeVelle Moton probably created a memory like that for his 5-year old son VJ on Friday.

Watch as he surprises his little man with a custom new look for his bedroom.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsviral videonccu basketballbuzzworthyfeel goodfun stuffcool kidsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Wheelchair athlete from Johnston County aims for Paralympics
ACC wants expansion of NCAA tournament
Raleigh Run Club aiding recovery for addicts
N.C. State to honor former stars Chubb, Warren
More Sports
Top Stories
NCDOT planning road improvements where 8-year-old girl was killed
10 dead, 10 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
What we know about the Texas school shooting suspect
Family and friends remember victims of Santa Fe HS shooting
2nd arrest made in fatal shooting of Spring Lake business owner
Kratom distributed in NC recalled over salmonella fears
Durham City Council wants to know how you would spend $500,000
From football field to farm: Former NFL star says God called on him to fight hunger
Show More
Volunteer firefighter, fellow resident charged with arson in house fire
I-40 Fortify project delayed again but end is in sight
NC schools would be required to display 'In God We Trust' under proposed bill
NC commission votes to require all school resource officers to complete training
Airliner with 110 aboard crashes, burns in Cuba field
More News