NC Central falls to Texas Southern, 64-46, in NCAA tournament

NCCU coach LeVelle Moton urges his team against Texas Southern on Wednesday.

KEY POINT: Early foul trouble is crippling the Eagles right now. Texas Southern is 11 for 12 from the charity stripe. #MarchMadness #ABC11 — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) March 14, 2018

Cold shooting and turnovers doomed North Carolina Central, which fell to Texas Southern, 64-46, in a First Four game of the NCAA tournament on Wednesday.Both teams were seeking their first NCAA tournament win.Damontrae Jefferson, a 5-foot-7 guard, scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lift No. 16 seed Texas Southern (16-19), which became the first team with a losing record to win a tournament game. The Tigers started the season 0-13 against a rough schedule and didn't win a game until Jan. 1. Now they move on face No. 1 seed Xavier on Friday.Texas Southern slipped into the First Four by getting hot and winning the Southwest Athletic College Tournament. The Tigers met the Eagles, winners of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament, who were making a second straight appearance in Dayton for a play-in game.Both the conferences get an automatic bid every year but rarely have to play each other.N.C. Central (19-16) was led by Raasean Davis with 19 points and 11 rebounds, part of a starting five that included a pair of true freshmen guards and a walk-on.Davis was the only Eagle in double figures. Pablo Rivas, a junior who came in averaging 11.8 points per game for the Eagles, was held to just seven points on 3 of 10 shooting. He missed all three of his three-point efforts.Texas Southern led by 10 at the half on Jefferson's 17 points. The sophomore, who along with Miami's Chris Lykes is the shortest player in the tournament, tied the score at 10 with a jumper, then fed an alley-oop pass to Trayvon Reed for a monster dunk and followed with a layup to cap an 8-0 run. The Tigers wouldn't relinquish the lead.The Eagles hurt themselves with terrible shooting, especially in the second half. They shot just 30.4 percent for the game - including 0 for 14 from 3-point range. They also committed 15 turnovers.The last time NCCU failed to make a single 3 was Nov. 15, 2012 against Southern, when it missed four attempts.The Eagles got back to the First Four again despite losing all of last year's starters. But they couldn't keep up with Jefferson and his mates in what was considered to be this year's national championship of historically black college basketball.The Tigers advance to play No. 1 seed Xavier in Pittsburgh on Friday.