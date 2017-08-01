SPORTS

NC Central opens football camp

By
DURHAM (WTVD) --
North Carolina Central hit the football field all kinds of hype at camp Tuesday. And why not!? The Eagles are three-time defending MEAC Champs and picked to win the crown again this season.


Coach Jerry Mack isn't shying away from expectations. In fact, his are even higher. The Celebration Bowl, which doubles as the HBCU National Championship, is on the Eagles schedule internally.


Central lost star QB Malcom Bell to graduation. Mack says four youngsters are fighting for that job which is wide open. If a 4th straight conference championship happens in 2017, it will be because of the team's defense where they return eight starters.
