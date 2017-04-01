CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --Sasha Anderson, a seventh-grade student at Mountain Island Lake Academy in Charlotte, correctly picked the NCAA Final Four, reports WSOC.
The 12-year-old said that it was her first time filling out a bracket.
Sasha said she picked teams based on a formula, starting with their record and conference rank.
And it's no surprise that she picked North Carolina to beat Gonzaga in the championship game Monday night.
"Of course I'm going to go for my hometown," she said.
