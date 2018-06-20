SPORTS

NC parents, fans brawl during youth softball tournament

EMBED </>More Videos

FISTS OF FURY: Dozens of parents jumped into the fray when a brawl broke out at a youth softball tournament in Tennessee. (KTRK)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. --
A video shows a brawl that broke out between parents and fans of two North Carolina girls softball teams at a Tennessee park.

The Kingsport Times-News reports the fight happened Saturday in Kingsport during a 12-and-under tournament sponsored by USA Softball.

Todd McLemore with Kingsport's Parks and Recreation Department says a verbal confrontation between two sets of spectators escalated into a chaotic brawl after someone got pushed.

A video shows more than a half-dozen fans tackling each other to the ground amid a flurry of punches and kicks.



No injuries were reported, and no one was arrested, but both teams - the East Wilkes Cardinals and the Blue Ridge Explosion - were disqualified from the tournament.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsnorth carolina newsviral videobuzzworthyNC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Barton back in the football game, hires Triangle coach
Cedar Ridge HS drops varsity football team for Fall season
Four NHL trades we'd like to see this offseason
Tre Jones taking meaning of Duke's Brotherhood to a new level
More Sports
Top Stories
Raleigh police: Pedestrian killed on I-440
Pilot, passenger ID'd in helicopter crash at State Highway Patrol training facility
Florida man gets 12 years for kicking deputy, police dog
Two Morrisville children found safe after being taken in carjacking
Cumberland Co. community thankful but prepared after police catch 2 armed robbers
3 dead after being pulled from pool at Durham apartment complex
Current Triangle traffic
Sister Act: Sisters going head to head to be crowned Miss NC
Show More
Cedar Ridge HS drops varsity football team for Fall season
NCSHP sergeant helps deliver baby on side of road
Teen dies after paramedics mistake him for being dead, cover him with sheet
Suspect who escaped police custody in Fayetteville arrested
Gov. Cooper recalls NC National Guard members from border
More News