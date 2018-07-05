SPORTS

NC Special Olympians racking up gold medals at USA Games

Team NC racking up gold medals at USA Games. (WTVD)

As of Thursday, Team North Carolina has 14 gold medals from the 2018 USA Games.

The USA Games feature over 4,000 Special Olympic athletes and coaches from all over the nation. There are 10 athletes from the Triangle area competing for Team NC.

Wake County's Bryan Henry has won three gold medals: the 200-meter individual medley, the 100-meter freestyle high performance, and the 100-meter butterfly.

Anna Coleman from Orange County won gold in the 3,000-meter run.

Anthony Beauchaine from Durham County won gold in golf.

Eloise Magill from Wake County won gold in the mini javelin.

The games finish Friday with some final competition as well as a closing ceremony.
