SPORTS

NC State baseball feeling good going into NCAA tourney

NC State is hoping to make a run to the College World Series.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Having won 14 of its last 17 games, the NC State baseball team is feeling pretty good after it learned it has been selected to compete in the 2017 NCAA tournament.

The Wolfpack (34-23) was named as the No. 3 seed in what looks to be a winnable region in Lexington, Ky.

RELATED: Downloadable full tournament bracket (.pdf)

NC State coach Elliott Avent said Monday that he feels his team is playing about as well as it has all season.

NC State baseball coach Elliott Avent says his team is playing about as well as it has all year.



The Pack 9 gets second-seeded Indiana (33-22-2) in its first-round matchup Friday night at 7 p.m. at Cliff Hagan Stadium.

It will be only the second time NC State and Indiana will have played each other. The Hoosiers won a 9-7 slugfest in 1951.

Host team Kentucky (39-20) is the top seed in the regional and will face Ohio (31-26) in its opening-round game Friday afternoon at noon.

NC State is making its 15th NCAA appearance in the last 20 seasons, including its third consecutive. Overall, the Pack is making its 29th appearance in the NCAA tournament.

