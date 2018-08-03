SPORTS

NC State begins practice, but offensive chemistry already there

EMBED </>More Videos

NC State's football team practiced indoors Friday.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
N.C. State football coach Dave Doeren's preference would've been to be able to practice outside Friday, but he's surely thankful that when bad weather strikes - he's got a place to take his team and stay dry while it works.

And so it was an indoor kickoff to fall camp for the Wolfpack. With last year's entire starting defensive line on NFL rosters now, there'll be plenty of eyeballs on Darian Roseboro and the new-look front.

On offense, Ryan Finley and his wideouts should be wondrous, both because of their skills and their three-years-worth of chemistry.

"It's nothing like I've ever been a part of with a sports team for sure," Finley said.

Wide receiver Kelvin Harmon is a preseason All-ACC and is primed for a big year.

"I have confidence in the guys around me, the whole offense, the coaching staff, just the scheme we put in, I feel like we'll really live up to, lift past those expectations, honestly," Harmon said.



Doeren knows there's some special chemistry to the offense.

"For a quarterback and his receiving corps to have that kind of where you can just look at each other and know what each other is thinking, that's pretty special," Doeren said."

TRANSFER TE ELIGIBLE AFTER THREE GAMES

On another note, Doeren said USC transfer tight end Cary Angeline will be eligible to play after sitting out the first three games.

The 6-7 Angeline redshirted in 2016, then left the Trojans roughly a month into last season.

After missing the first three games, Angeline, a former four-star prospect from Pennsylvania, would be cleared to make his Wolfpack debut against Marshall on Sept. 22.

The Associated Press contributed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNC State Wolfpackcollege footballRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Panthers lineman Amini Silatolu tears meniscus in practice
Steve Smith Sr. 'felt trapped, inferior and alone' during NFL career
UNC suspends 13 football players for selling school-issued Nike Jordan shoes
QB Surratt, 12 other UNC football players to miss games following NCAA violation
More Sports
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News