RALEIGH (WTVD) --NC State football players say they got a test Thursday from Head Coach Dave Doeren saying he will not take a job with Tennessee.
Doeren was the latest name to emerge as the Vols search for a new head coach.
After Mike Gundy decided to stay at Oklahoma State on Tuesday, Tennessee athletic director John Currie shifted his focus to Purdue's Jeff Brohm. The two had discussions about the job, but no deal was reached, and Tennessee then moved on to Doeren.
The Vols also reached out to Duke's David Cutcliffe about the job earlier in the week, but Cutcliffe told Tennessee officials he intended to finish his coaching career at Duke.
Tennessee officials have also had talks with SMU coach Chad Morris and Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, as they try to put an end to a whirlwind coaching search to replace Butch Jones, who was fired Nov. 12.
That search seemingly ended with Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano on Sunday, but that deal was nixed after fans and state politicians expressed their outrage.
Doeren, in his fifth season at NC State, was also in the running for the Ole Miss head job, but the Rebels promoted interim coach Matt Luke to be full-time head coach.
